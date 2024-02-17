Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Pat McAfee, who has returned to WWE to be the color commentator for Monday Night Raw.

Ray was critical of McAfee for forcing lines on commentary.

“I don’t know about Pat lately. You know, people were b******g about Tony Romo on the last play of the Super Bowl, talking over, who was it? Jim Nantz? Talking over him. It’s almost like I feel [that] lately McAfee is throwing stuff in there where it doesn’t belong. He’s forcing stuff, and I never felt that way about Pat before.”

