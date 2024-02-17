The Miz faced off against Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where the WWE United States Champion emerged victorious to secure a spot in the upcoming match next Saturday.

In a backstage digital exclusive following the match, Miz discussed it.

“You wanna go to the chamber because you want a chance, an opportunity at Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and that’s exactly what I wanted to do, I came up short. Logan showed me things that I didn’t realize he had, and did anything he could possibly do to defeat me. He did everything, going behind the ref’s back, trying to get foreign objects in there, everything. I gotta go back and relook everything and figure out what I need to do to get back into the picture that I feel like I belong in. And that is the main event. That is top guy at WrestleMania. So we’ll figure it out. Time will tell. Don’t lose the confidence. I am always awesome.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)