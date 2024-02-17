Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA not signing Bryan Danielson in 2009.

“He is under contract to those guys [ROH], and I believe when he came up for renewal … .I’ve made my comments on Bryan through the years, he’s, if not the current best [wrestler in the world]. He’s certainly always been one of the best storytellers. Yeah, he can do all the different moves and all that. But since this is 2009, the roster we just talked about was jam-packed. And he was under contract I think it was good for Dave [Meltzer] to write, Hey, he’s wrestled the year, but TNA’s every thought about it. Well, he’s under contract, do.

