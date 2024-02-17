A new match has been announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

Chad Gable vs. Ivar was booked. WWE sent out the following:

“For several weeks, The Alpha Academy have been at war with Ivar and Valhalla. Always one to lead by example, Master Gable now seeks a monumental win when he takes on the one-man wrecking crew in an highly anticipated rematch. Will Gable’s technical prowess be enough to avoid the Tsunami and crop Ivar down to size? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.”

Here is the latest card for the show that takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California :

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), The Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Last Chance Battle Royal To Qualify For Women’s Elimination Chamber: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega