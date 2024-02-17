A match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Following her loss to Queen Aminata on this week’s AEW Rampage, which aired at a special time of 7/6c on Friday from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX., Anna Jay will get the chance to return to the winners column next week.

Anna Jay vs. Mariah May in women’s singles action has been announced for the Friday, February 23, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, which returns to its’ normal time slot of 10/9c.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.