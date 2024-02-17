The lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

During this week’s AEW Rampage show, which aired at a special time of 7/6c on TNT on Friday night, it was announced that AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will both be in action in separate matches next week on AEW Dynamite ahead of their title tilt at AEW Revolution 2024.

Previously announced for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 is Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), as well as Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, & Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam, HOOK, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

