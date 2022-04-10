New NXT champion Bron Breakker spoke with Wrestling Inc. on WrestleMania 38 weekend, where Breakker discussed the Hall of Fame induction of the Steiner Brothers, and how he hopes to share the ring with his father, Rick Steiner. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on his dad and uncle getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Man, Scotty is excited, my dad is excited, we are all excited. We are so thankful to be a part of WWE, and they get to have this experience. And close the last chapter of their career, and go into the highest prestige you can accomplish, the WWE Hall Of Fame. It’s so cool.”

Says his father, Rick Steiner, has high expectations for him:

“He’s got high expectations for me. So, he never really acknowledges that I am doing super well or anything, he’s always focused on how I can be better.”

Talks possibly working with his dad down the line:

“Yeah, that would be cool. I would love that, I think the people would love that. I don’t know, we will see.”