WWE’s Bronson Reed is preparing to become a father.

Reed took to social media today to announce that he and wife Paige are expecting their first child together, a baby girl due in 2024.

Reed noted that he and his wife took the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) route to expand their family, and the process was successful as Paige is now pregnant.

“Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024. #chaseyourdreams,” he wrote.

Reed went public with their IVF journey back in June after their transfer day, which Reed called a very special day for the couple.

“Today was a very special day for Paige and I in our IVF journey. Transfer day. I usually don’t post much outside of wrestling on here, but I think it’s important to have a platform and use it as a vehicle for voices. Anyone else going through a similar journey, it will be hard, but you can do it! I’m hoping for the best today and that our path from here on out is smooth. Blessed. #ivf #ivfjourney #transferday #pandjforever,” he wrote in June.

The Haleys are high school sweethearts who moved from Australia to the United States for Reed’s pro wrestling career.

You can see the related Instagram posts below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.