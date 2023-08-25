Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will reportedly be a special episode to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

We noted earlier today how WWE was still advertising a standard SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY with a Jimmy Uso promo, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending against Zelina Vega, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio facing Grayson Waller in a non-title match. It was also indicated that plans were scrapped and the show was up in the air, but not confirmed. At the very least it was expected that the show will open up with graphics in memory of Wyatt and Funk, with other tributes during the broadcast, but no specifics were known until now.

In an update, a follow-up report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that SmackDown will be a tribute for Wyatt and Funk. It was said that “the show will go on,” but there will be tributes to both wrestlers throughout the episode, from match types to promos.

It was also said that this will be an emotional show and a hard night for everyone involved. In what may be a hint at plans for the Wyatt tribute, it was stated that “the lantern will be shut off forever.”

Furthermore, WWE’s Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee wrote on Twitter that tonight’s SmackDown will be a “really special” show. Fee was hired as a full-time employee last September, and worked closely with Wyatt on his creative, including the viral White Rabbit teasers for his 2022 return, specifically the direction and production of the successful campaign. Fee, who is a longtime pro wrestling fan, once pitched a movie based on The Fiend, and while the idea reportedly resonated with WWE higher-ups, and had the possibility of getting produced, the project never got off the ground as Wyatt was released shortly after the pitch in July 2021.

WWE has apparently pulled the Uso promo segment from tonight’s SmackDown as it is no longer listed in the official show preview. WWE had announced that Jimmy would speak for the first time since brother Jey Uso “quit” two weeks ago, but is looks like The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline has been put on hold until next week. Mysterio vs. Waller is still listed, as is SKY’s title defense against Vega.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman are being brought to tonight’s show. Strowman is currently on the shelf after undergoing fusion neck surgery in early June, and there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing on TV, but it is likely that he will participate in honoring Wyatt.

Wyatt unexpectedly passed away on Thursday at the age of 36. He reportedly died from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death, and you can click here for details on how WWE is letting fans help Wyatt’s wife and kids. You can also click here to read numerous tributes to Wyatt from around the world of pro wrestling.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing, and you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestling stars and promotions. You can also click here for the post-Dynamite Funk tribute from AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, or click here for what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say about Funk’s legacy and more. Details on the Celebration of Life planned for Funk can be found here.

