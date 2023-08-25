Will Ospreay is feeling confident ahead of his showdown with Chris Jericho.

The current reigning IWGP United States Champion will be battling the Demo God at this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London, an event that will see 80,000+ fans invade Wembley Stadium. Ospreay took to social media to promote the match, where he praised Jericho for being one of the top superstars in the industry and how there is not a name bigger in today’s wrestling.

There isn’t a name on the roster bigger than Chris Jericho. ECW, WCW, WWE, NJPW, ROH & AEW. There isn’t a bigger stadium in my home than Wembley Stadium. I deserve this opportunity to change my life because there is no one better to fly the flag.

Jericho and Ospreay had a contract signing on this past Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite. During their exchange Jericho shared that he was the reason Ospreay isn’t paralyzed as he called him years ago and told him to tone down his style. Meanwhile, Ospreay promised to make an example out of Jericho before revealing that his NJPW contract expires in the next six months.

