Congratulations are in order for “Big” Bronson Reed.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on social media on Saturday morning to post a statement about the birth of his new baby, and his noticeable absence as WWE went Down Under for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth at Optus Stadium.

Reed confirmed that he was originally supposed to work the show in his home land of Australia.

“FULL DISCLOSURE: Originally, I was set to be at WWE Chamber,” Reed wrote via X. “It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.”

Reed continued, “But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I’m here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To Triple H for guiding me. Now I’m not just BIG … I AM BIG, POPPA!”

Congratulations to “Big” Bronson Reed on the newest addition to his family!