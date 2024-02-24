– Grayson Waller was in the home spirit on Saturday. The host of “The Grayson Waller Effect” came out for his segment at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth with his special guests, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Before he entered the ring to start the segment, the Sydney native stopped at ringside to do a “Shoey” with UFC heavyweight contender and fellow Australian, Tai Tuivasa.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque checked in on social media several times throughout the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event on Saturday. Among the posts he dropped on X is one that features a photo of himself backstage at Optus Stadium with the Middar Dancers. He wrote, “My thanks to Dr. Richard Walley and the Middar Dancers for delivering the Welcome to Country ceremony to pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the land both past and present ahead of WWE Chamber.”