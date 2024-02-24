“The American Nightmare” and “The Visionary” each had an announcement to make on Saturday.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event, Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins joined host Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect” in his home land of Australia.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins made his announcement first, which was that he is just days away from being medically cleared to return to in-ring action after suffering an injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on WWE Monday Night Raw several weeks ago.

For his part, Cody Rhodes also felt in the mood to make an announcement of his own. The winner of the 2023 and 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble, who will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, would go on to issue a challenge to The Rock for a singles match “any place, any time.”

Seth says he's days away from being medically cleared! #WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/MfyKH49faO — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024