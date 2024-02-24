“The Scottish Warrior” is heading to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in a prime spot.
Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in a super-entertaining Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event on Saturday in Australia.
McIntyre last pinned Randy Orton after interference from Logan Paul with brass knuckles to earn the final elimination in a match that also featured LA Knight, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens.
With the win, Drew McIntyre is heading to WrestleMania XL to challenge Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
