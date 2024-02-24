Optus Stadium was a packed house on Saturday.

WWE went Down Under in Perth, Western Australia, Australia for their annual final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania XL on Saturday, as they presented WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

After the Men’s Chamber bout wrapped up and just before the main event of the evening for the WWE Women’s World Championship, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque came to the ring.

“The Game” said he just wanted to come out and take a moment to thank everyone for coming out, announcing an official reported attendance for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth of 52,590 fans.