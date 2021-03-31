During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on the drawing power of both Hulk Hogan and John Cena with children. Here’s what he had to say:

I think that both owned their era. That’s a toss-up because they were completely different eras, and it wasn’t like Hogan finished up his run, and here comes Cena. It was completely different generations, and it never even, in many ways, had even been exposed to Hulk Hogan by the time John Cena came along. Cena was their only thing, but Hogan was the first. Man, Hulk was a maniac, and that kid audience loved him. Cena never broke, and that audience of kids loved him. Hustle, loyalty, respect. That was his mantra. Say your prayers, take your vitamins, and train. That was Hulk’s. They were different at different times, but they owned their eras.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.