During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that there were conversations surrounding Mark Henry being the person to end The Undertaker’s streak. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, there definitely was. It was talked about. In hindsight, had Mark probably caught on a little earlier – Mark caught on later in his career and was coming into his own during this time – Mark might have been a great guy to beat the streak.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.