During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on Sgt. Slaughter becoming an Iraqi Sympathizer in the build towards Wrestlemania 7 in 1991. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, having to do it all over again and hindsight being 20/20, we wouldn’t have done it. It was timely, and in many ways, formulaic in how we had presented storylines before – mirroring what was going on in the world and being able to take conflict in the world and bring conflict into the ring in a storyline that would hopefully make sense. This was probably just a little too soon, a little too close to home. I don’t think anyone ever really thought until that weekend that we were ever gonna have a full conflict and go to war. There was conflict and everybody was watching what was going on in Iraq, but you hear this shit all the time and there’s no big major war. This one turned into that major war that people hadn’t been a part of in many, many years. I think it just affected the psyche of the country.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.