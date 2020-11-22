During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that concerns over his size and race almost led to Eddie Guerrero not winning the WWE title. Here’s what he had to say:

So he had it all, and I think a lot of people felt that it was a bad decision. [They] felt that Eddie was too small, and the fact that he was Mexican. All these things were like, ‘Ah, he’s a little guy’. I don’t know. There was just opposition, but in the end, I remember thinking, ‘he’s the guy.’ He was just the guy at that time, and I think Eddie needed that title.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T WrestlingInc.