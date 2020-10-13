During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on why he believes that Eddie Guerrero was such a great storyteller. Here’s what he had to say:

People in general, at this time, looked at Eddie as this fantastic performer. There was a lot of respect and there was a lot of feel for Eddie just as the extraordinary performer that he was. They loved whatever Eddie did. So, Eddie could’ve gone out and done anything on camera and people would’ve reacted in a way that they were “supposed” to while at the same time loving the performance of Eddie Guerrero. Eddie was just that kind of performer that he could take you on a ride and you could love him and hate him at the same time, or you could love him and love him, if that makes any sense……always understood how to tell that story and Eddie could tell you a story without having to say a word. Eddie got that and he was an absolute master at it his entire career.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.