Don’t expect any groundbreaking revelations coming from Camp Prichard.

Bruce Prichard was asked about the Vince McMahon accusations and lawsuit filed against WWE during the latest installment of his “Something To Wrestle” podcast, and didn’t want to say much of anything about it.

“As far as lawsuits and things of that nature, I’m not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever,” Prichard said. “To that, there is nothing that I can say. There can’t be a response from the legal standpoint. You can ask until you’re blue in the face, and that’s going to be your answer. I’m not involved, I’m not being sued, I’m not being accused of anything. It’s a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as, for those who believe, the explanation is needed; for those that don’t, no explanation will do. That’s kind of where we are. Let the rest of it sit in the hands of the fine legal system we have here in the United States of America.”

He continued, “No one told me not to do anything on the podcast other than the simple fact that I work for a company that is involved in a lawsuit right now. I can’t comment. Folks, if you work at a large company and your large company is being sued, there is very little you can say about it. If you do, that’s a good way for you to lose your job.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.