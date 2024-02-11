The Undertaker is proud of Cody Rhodes.

“The Dead Man” spoke on his latest “Six Feet Under” podcast about how Cody Rhodes initially said he wasn’t going to finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, as well as how “The American Nightmare” has done a good job of handling everything.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his heart sinking into his chest when he saw Cody Rhodes wasn’t going to finish his story at WrestleMania 40: “I wanted to hear Cody’s promo. It was great. It was so good and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,’ my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It’s huge and it is what it is.”

On commending Cody for how he handled the situation and how he’s been in similar spots in the past: “Knowing and being in that situation a couple of times myself during my career, for Cody to go out and to deliver the promo that he delivered, I felt for him. I felt that not in my stomach because, like I said, I had been there before and he did it like a champ. He did it so professionally.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.