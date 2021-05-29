During his appearance on WINCLY, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake spoke on The Ultimate Warrior taking his Intercontinental Title win from him at Summerslam 1988 and how it ultimately cost The Honky Tonk Man a lot of money. Here’s what he had to say:

Warrior made a big mess of things there, threw a tantrum. I don’t know what happened. The plan was I was getting the belt, period. Then Warrior went blah blah blah so they had it changed at the pay-per-view, and then I did the thing with Ron Bass and tried to salvage it. It wasn’t good for me, and Honky was really upset because promises were made. When I was going to beat Honky, Honky and I were going to wrestle all around in main events trying to get the belt back for six months. You’re talking about a lot of money. He dropped the belt to Warrior, then that was it. He didn’t wrestle Warrior again. That took a lot of money out of his pocket, and he was not happy. I wasn’t happy. It is what it is. Sometimes you just make the best of it. You put your head down, you keep on pushing and keep on walking into the wind.

didn’t have to wrestle him, thank God. We were partners at Survivor Series in ’88. He wasn’t a very good wrestler, per se. I mean, he had his character, and he did his thing and people liked it, muscled guy, well-built guy, worked out like crazy. I was just happy I didn’t have to wrestle him.