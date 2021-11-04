Back in 2010 Bryan Danielson was temporarily fired from WWE after the famous Nexus angle, which saw the faction beat down John Cena and destroy the Monday Night Raw set. Danielson, who was working as Daniel Bryan and was an early member of the group, choked out ring announcer Justin Roberts with a tie, a moment that was deemed too violent for television.

Danielson and Roberts have not forgotten the incident, and even took time to poke fun at it following last night’s AEW Dynamite. In the clip watch as Danielson threatens to choke Roberts in front of the live crowd before showering him with love as one of the top ring announcers in the game.

Check it out below.

Last nights show was fun! 😂 Post #AEWDynamite was a good time too. Story time with Bryan Danielson about the time he got fired for choking Justin Roberts with his tie and Justin Roberts being extremely hesitant to get in the ring to reminisce. And then.. pic.twitter.com/3oJKrXXCuf — Pip (@PipFromWichita) November 4, 2021

No fucking way. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V5B3wVKmgP — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 4, 2021