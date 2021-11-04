During the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast host Tony Schiavone spoke about company president Tony Khan, and how Khan attempts to keep kayfabe backstage, even on the eve of CM Punk’s debut. Highlights can be found below.

Says Tony Khan kept kayfabe and didn’t mention CM Punk’s name during production meetings, even when discussing the show he debuted on:

Tony [Khan] does that. I mean he really tries to kayfabe. Just [to] give you an example, going back to CM Punk, we had the meeting, our phone meeting about the whole format and he kept saying ‘special guest’ and one of our production people said, ‘So when Punk has the entrance,’ he went, ‘Woah, wait a minute. Woah, hold on a second. Who said anything about –’ it was just like the day before so…

Says he didn’t know Bobby Fish was going to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT title until Guevara called out Fish during a broadcast:

To be honest, I didn’t know you [Bobby Fish] were coming until I did the interview with Sammy Guevara on Rhodes to the Top after he had won the match and he mentioned your name and he mentioned the tweet. That’s the first time I’d heard you were coming in. I try to stay under the radar on rumors, you know?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)