AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke on the Rasslin With Brandon Walker program about British technical wizard Zack Sabre Jr, and how the American Dragon hopes to challenge the NJPW regular at a future date in his home-country of England. Hear Danielson’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he wants a match with ZSJ in England:

“I want to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr in England.”

On ZSJ winning the best technical wrestler award seven years in a row:

“Zack Sabre Jr has won the award seven years in a row. Some of those years, I was in retirement. Even since I’ve come back, he’s still winning the Best Technical Wrestler Award that’s named after me! I’m number two in my own award. Now, I want a match with him in England. Somehow, Zack Sabre Jr, if that is his real name, is winning the Bryan Danielson award. That’s something I really look forward to.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)