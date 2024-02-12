“The American Dragon” wants to see “The Rainmaker” become “#AllElite.”

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview, during which he commented on the free agency of Japanese legend and NJPW mega-star Kazuchika Okada.

During the discussion, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how he wants the man he competed with at the most recent installment of the co-promoted AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door II premium live event to ultimately join AEW.

“Of course I want him to come to AEW,” Danielson said of Okada. “Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW.”

Also during the interview, Danielson mentioned how if Okada were to end up in WWE, they would likely stick him in their NXT brand to “adapt to the American style” like they did when they signed Shinsuke Nakamura years ago.

“If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style,” he said. “But it’s already completed. Okada doesn’t need that. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything.”

Check out the complete interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.