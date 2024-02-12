The AEW Rampage ratings for last week’s show are in.

Sports Media Watch is reporting that the Friday, February 9, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, a taped show from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, drew 456,000 viewers for their final viewership numbers.

The 456,000 viewer figure marks an increase from the previous week’s show on February 2, 2024, which finished with a total of 314,000 viewers.

It is also the highest viewership for an episode of AEW Rampage on TNT dating back to the April 13, 2023 episode.

Additionally, the show recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.