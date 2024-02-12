The WWE SmackDown ratings for last week’s show are in.

Sports Media Watch is reporting that the Friday, February 9, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina drew 2.578 million viewers for their final viewership numbers.

The 2.578 final viewership figure marks an increase from the previous week’s show on February 2, 2024, which finished with a total of 2.469 million viewers.

Additionally, the show recorded a 0.75 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the previous week’s 0.74 rating in the same demo.