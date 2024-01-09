Bryan Danielson’s return to the ring has been eventful. After recovering from a broken orbital bone, he participated in the Continental Classic Tournament. At Wrestle Kingdom 18, he faced off against Kazuchika Okada where he lost.

Now, Danielson is set to make his way back to Japan on February 11 in Osaka. He will be taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in a rematch from their AEW WrestleDream match in October. Danielson emerged victorious in the bout.

This upcoming event in Osaka will feature a headline match between United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Henare, TJP, and Francesco Akira) and Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney). The match will take place inside a ten-man steel cage.