Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced five matches for tonight, including the start of this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Gallus

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo defend against OTM’s Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin