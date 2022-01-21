Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Matthews will be debuting at this evening’s Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including an updated look at this evening’s card, can be found below.

Top free agent Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas tonight, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Buddy Matthews has taken up MLW on its open door policy and is coming to Dallas for tonight’s big card and television taping.

Formally known as Buddy Murphy, the Australian grappler has won titles in top organizations around the world. Now, Matthews looks to make a statement in his MLW debut in Dallas.

Who will Matthews square off against tonight at Gilley’s? Find out LIVE tonight in Downtown Dallas!

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. ???

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

The debut of Buddy Matthews

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

A violent opportunity for King Muertes

Middleweight Bout

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Alicia Atout

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

