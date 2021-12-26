Buff Bagwell spoke about his WWE release during an appearance on Who the fook are these guys?.

The former WCW star is still upset with Jim Ross because he blames the WWE Hall of Famer for making him lose his job. Bagwell was partially released due to his mother Judy Bagwell phoning in sick for her son.

”But if you had a guy that called you up and said, ‘don’t come to these shows’ and act like my mother called to get me out of them, now you’ve cost me millions of dollars and you’re a f**king liar. The facts are he called me up, told me to stay home,’ ”I get a call and it’s Jim Ross. He goes ‘hey, Buff. I want you to know we have big plans for you on Monday.’ His exact verbiage. ‘We have big plans for you on Monday in Atlanta. We want you to take this weekend off, heal up good, get your head healed up, and then we’ll see you on Monday, and we’re really excited.”

