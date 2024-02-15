Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The WWE Hall of Famer took issue with the way Rollins presented himself on Monday’s WWE Raw.

“Seth comes through the curtain [Monday night], and he’s dancing again, and he’s got on the flamboyant outfit, And I’m saying to myself, ‘We’re right outside of WrestleMania, right outside of the Chamber, and the guy’s dancing?’ And I know it’s part of his schtick, but I don’t mind what Seth wears, I just wish his demeanor and his swagger was a little bit more badass as opposed to goofy.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)