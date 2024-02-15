WWE will hold SmackDown from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,174 tickets, and there are 383 left. It’s set up for 10,557 fans.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,586 fans for a September 2023 Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Rock & Roman Reigns will appear

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Alba Fyre