Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Jade Cargill signing with WWE after leaving AEW earlier this month once her deal expired with the rival promotion.

Cargill is training at the Performance Center after signing a multi-year deal. Ray thinks Jade has the ‘it factor.’

“Jade Cargill has the ‘it factor.’ She’s got the look. She’s got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn Jade Cargill into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months. Maybe a little bit of development.. I hope she’s allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill. Because she does have a name out there right now.”

Ray also discussed the comparisons to Chyna.

“Chyna-esque potential when talking about a worldwide superstar. Her look is amazing… You are now going to see Jade Cargill used to her maximum potential.”

