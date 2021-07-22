Goldberg made his return this past Monday night on WWE Raw to tell WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that he was next.

This is one of the matches on tap for next month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Bully Ray stated that he believes McMahon is a “mark” for Goldberg’s look.

“Fans are back in attendance, the WWE Universe is excited, Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer. They put him out there, they keep seeing what they can get out of him. They must be getting something out of him, and I know Vince (McMahon) likes him. Goldberg is an older gentleman who still goes to the gym, looks phenomenal, and Vince McMahon is a mark for that kind of stuff, so opportunities and chances are still given.”

Quote via Sportskeeda.