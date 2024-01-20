“The Bruiserweight” is back.

After it being underscored that “something was missing” from Butch in recent weeks by his longtime friend and former rival Tyler Bate, the former Brawling Brutes member made a return to a familiar persona.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., Tyler Bate came out for his tag-team showdown against Pretty Deadly, however instead of Butch, he was joined by Pete Dunne.

Referred to as “The Bruiserweight” by the commentators and donning his old Pete Dunne ring attire, the former Butch came to the ring with the tron video screen reading the name “Pete Dunne,” as well as the ring announcer introducing him by the same name.