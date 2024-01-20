TNA continues to make moves in free agency.

The promotion is running its next set of television tapings this evening in Orlando, Florida, and three available names are backstage. According to Fightful Select, former WWE stars Mace & Mansoor are two of those talents, who fans remember from the Maximum Male Models faction before they were cut. The other name that is backstage is NJPW regular Alex Zayne.

It isn’t known if any of the three men are going to be used at the tapings, but they are all set to meet with the TNA office afterward. This comes after TNA signed Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).

Stay tuned.