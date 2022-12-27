Cain Velasquez is facing ten charges, including 1st degree attempted murder, after allegedly being involved in a shooting earlier this year when he followed a 43-year-old man named Harry Goularte.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is out on a $1 million bail and was granted permission to return to in-action in pro wrestling as he competed earlier this month for AAA in Arizona.

Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show. He showed his appreciation to the wrestling and MMA communities for their support:

“Yeah man, I did [see the support I got from the wrestling & MMA communities] and I have and I just wanna thank everyone. I truly appreciate everyone’s support in all of it. It means so much to me. It gave me a lot of strength when I was in there. So, yeah dude, I feel it and I just wanna thank everybody forever for that.”

Konnan asked him if he felt like he’d ever get out of jail.

“My mind ran like both sides of it [being positive about getting out versus thinking he’d be serving time straight through]. The bad side and the good side. It’s a thing, we always have to have faith, you know? It doesn’t matter what position we’re in, where we’re at. We always gotta look for the best-case scenario for us and just know that our lives are something much bigger and it’s all gonna work out for the best, always.”

He described being in protective custody as ‘low-key’ and there were very few people he was allowed to be around.

“They had me in protective custody. It was very low-key. Only a few people that I was able to kind of hang out with and I guess the good thing about it is you got a lot of alone time with yourself and the bad thing about it was you got a lot of alone time with yourself.”

Velasquez mentioned that for the eight months of being in custody, he had a ‘low way of thinking’.

“It was crazy man… Probably the worst I’ve ever felt physically, mentally doing something… I feel like there was such a standstill, my body and my mind. For eight months, just a low way of thinking, versus when you’re out there competing, it’s a different way of thinking, how your brain and your mind have to be firing so, I felt like I was probably in the worst-case scenario for myself that I’ve ever been in and I feel like I always do this, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I just wanna be ready when I go out there and you know, compete and when I did, went out there and did it dude, it was…”

