Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Gargano took to Twitter today and revealed that Quill Gargano was born on Thursday.

“Welcome to Earth, Quill. [heart emoji] [star emoji],” he wrote.

The name Quill is a reference to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill is the second name of the lead character, also known as Star-Lord. The photo Gargano tweeted shows the name “Quill Gargano” written on a cassette tape, which the movie character carries around. There is also a Rocket Racoon doll, and a comic book.

Gargano left WWE back in December and is a free agent. It’s been expected that he would not make any career decisions until after his wife gave birth. LeRae is still signed to WWE NXT and will likely be under contract until early 2023. There is no word on when she will be back.

You can see Gargano’s full tweet below:

