Candice LeRae is very happy to be a part of the WWE roster and praises the company for taking such phenomenal care of their roster.
LeRae spoke about this topic during a recent interview with The Sam Laprade Show, where she discussed the difficulties of being a new parent, and how she is now more concerned for her own safety due to being a mom. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says she never really worried about getting hurt in the past, but is more concerned now that she is a parent:
I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring, no matter what we do. It is very taxing on our bodies. I’m a bit more…having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now. Before, I was like, ‘I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, that’s the risk we’re taking.
Praises WWE for taking such good care of their talent:
Now, it does affect him. It’s a very real thing, but WWE takes such phenomenal care of us. The medical staff that we have, they do so much for us and we do everything we can to prevent everything. Of course, in the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to get hurt because I want to be a present mother.’ I do feel not as worried as you’d probably think I would be. I feel people have my back, and I’ve been training for this for 20 years.