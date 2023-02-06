Candice LeRae is very happy to be a part of the WWE roster and praises the company for taking such phenomenal care of their roster.

LeRae spoke about this topic during a recent interview with The Sam Laprade Show, where she discussed the difficulties of being a new parent, and how she is now more concerned for her own safety due to being a mom. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she never really worried about getting hurt in the past, but is more concerned now that she is a parent:

I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring, no matter what we do. It is very taxing on our bodies. I’m a bit more…having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now. Before, I was like, ‘I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, that’s the risk we’re taking.

Praises WWE for taking such good care of their talent: