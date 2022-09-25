The lineup for TripleMania XXX: Mexico City has been released by AAA. For the third installment of this year’s TripleMania, which takes place on October 15th, the company released the following card:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Rey Fénix
* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD vs. Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis vs. Bandido, Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid
* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille
* Hair vs Hair Match: Pagano vs Cibernético
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Pentagon Jr. Vs. Villano IV
* Hermanos Lee vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Toxin & Látigo vs. Komander & Mysteziz Jr
* Copa Bardhal Battle Royale
* Marvel Lucha Libre Match