Carlito recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat podcast to discuss his WWE return.

Carlito noted that he was never anti-WWE, something he wanted to address when he returned.

“I just had this feeling that I would be back (in WWE) somehow. I don’t know how. The reason I think it took so long, I think there was miscommunication between both sides. I thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me and there was just days we didn’t communicate. Sometimes, time goes by and you see things a different way and like I said, I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. It’s just, I needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break, but, because even when they would talk to me, they were kind of hesitant. They thought I was anti-WWE, you know what I mean? I’m like, no, it’s not that. I don’t do the go backstage and say hi to everyone… It looks like you’re looking for a job so I don’t do that, you know what I mean? My résumé is out there… I don’t wanna be anywhere where they don’t want me. So I was like, my résumé’s out there. If you want me, I’m here but, so I think they took that kind of just as he wants nothing to do with us so, I’m glad that we were finally able to sit down and air everything (out) and show there’s love on both sides I think.”

Carlito also shared that he is not a fan initially of his new WWE theme music.

“You mean the intro? It’s a little different. I wanted to do something a little different, you know what I mean? It’s been so much time, you know, you gotta change with the time a little bit so I wanted to kind of keep the cool going but just show up with something new. From what I heard, people weren’t crazy about the new theme song yet but I think — I wasn’t either, so maybe it’s one of those things that might grow on you later on. But, we’ll see. They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn’t crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was but, they said, ‘We wanna change it.’ ‘Alright, let’s see what we can do’ and they asked me for my input here and there… ‘It could use a little bit more bass here, more drums,’ little things like that and then the lines, I wanted to change them. I didn’t want the old lines from before. Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything.”

