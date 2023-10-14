Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:

On not wanting to work in Jim Crockett Promotions:

“Well, lack of choice is probably there was a lot going on at the time, man. Vince was buying up everything. And knocking everything down didn’t leave many opportunities for anybody. And one thing for sure is I wasn’t going back to Crockett because I’d had my fill of that. It just wasn’t happening for me there.”

On how he got the Roberts as his ring name:

“It just came to me.”

On being a father figure to Baby Doll:

“My thoughts. In wrestling, it is. There are two people out there. You better help each other. You’re trying. You both have a common goal, you know? And if you got a tag team, then now you got four people out there or 5 or 6. You must work together if you want the product to be, you know, spotty. You know, if you don’t want the product to be spotty or shoddy. So you got to help each other, man. So if I can teach, if I can teach you something that’ll help you look better, it’s going to. It’s going to ultimately make me look better, too.”

