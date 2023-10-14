Brian Pillman Jr., formerly of AEW, had his first WWE match on Tuesday’s NXT after his TV debut.

He left AEW when his contract ended after three years, mostly teaming up with Griff Garrison on Dark and Dark: Elevation. In honor of his father, who raised him, Pillman now goes by the ring name Lexis King.

He explained in a promo that he doesn’t want to be known as the son of the late Brian Pillman because wrestling took his real father away. Lexis is short for Alexis, his late sister’s name, and King is his stepfather’s last name.

King won his WWE debut match against Brooks Jensen at an NXT live event in Largo, FL, on Friday night.