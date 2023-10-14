Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his initial impression of Harlem Heat:

“I love those guys. Now, I really loved them when they had Sherry with them. But those. But Booker, you know, that’s him and his brother Stevie Ray was a really, I mean, I went in the gym one day and saw Stevie Ray doing like, I want to say it was like 525 on the decline. Bench decline. I mean, this guy was a legitimate horse and Booker was a stud as well, just more of an active wrestling babyface. Entertaining. Stevie was the monster-heavy. They made a great team. Me too. I love those guys and they have the best ring music to this day. Oh yeah, of all time.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.