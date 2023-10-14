On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a wide range of topics. You can check out some highlights below:

On why he thinks Vince McMahon picked March/April for WrestleMania:

“So television ratings and through the years you just get educated on the mindset and for some folks out there they may as that. News be there. However, recall I just gave. Well, why did Vince pick the first week of April for WrestleMania? How did that ever come out? Look, I don’t pretend to be in his brain, but I have a pretty good feeling that once you get to April, the television season peaks. It’s where all the finals are. It’s where just before spring breaks in the most part of the country, people start getting out all the things that go with it. So from January to April is where you got people inside and it’s the winter and the cadence of all that. So television season has the most eyeballs, and that’s where the advertiser rates are the highest. And I know all this, Conrad, but I’m just trying to kind of give the context here that that was always, I believe, whether a WCW issue or a TNA issue in that we’re starting to build to our biggest show of the year, really in September. That’s not a really good time. It’s just it’s technically it’s still part of summer, and it’s that all the premieres hadn’t kicked off, and no.”

On LAX being unhappy in 2008:

“I don’t say it’s as simple as this, but we’re tagged Team 3D, Roode, and Storm. I mean, there was always I don’t say an odd team out, but there’s only X amount of slots on a two-hour show. At this time, we had four divisions. And so when you have. Let’s just say five tag teams, six tag teams. There’s always a tag team that’s on the fringe or not doing this or not doing that. Everybody wants TV time, so most of the time, I think it comes from a healthy spot. But. The nature of the beast. When guys had been with us a year or two and their deal came up for renewal and we’re on to ours. Everybody thought, okay, my pay is going to be doubled. And that’s just. That was not a reality. It was just that it did not have cash flow for us. And it was tough. Those kinds of conversations sucked, but they were reality.”

