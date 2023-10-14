The card for today’s NJPW Royal Quest III has been set.
The event takes place this afternoon from the Copper Box Arena in London, England, with it airing on RevPro OnDemand. Here is the card:
IWGP U.S. Championship: Will Ospreay © vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb & Henare
SANADA & DOUKI vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
Great O-Khan & Francesco Akira vs. Shota Umino & Ren Narita
Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Championships: Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney © vs. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater
Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
El Desperado vs. Trent Seven
Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie X