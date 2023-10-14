The card for today’s NJPW Royal Quest III has been set.

The event takes place this afternoon from the Copper Box Arena in London, England, with it airing on RevPro OnDemand. Here is the card:

IWGP U.S. Championship: Will Ospreay © vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb & Henare

SANADA & DOUKI vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

Great O-Khan & Francesco Akira vs. Shota Umino & Ren Narita

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay, Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Championships: Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney © vs. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater

Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs

El Desperado vs. Trent Seven

Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie X