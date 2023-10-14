Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Jey Uso being paired with Cody Rhodes as the two stars won the Raw Tag Team Titles at Fastlane from Judgment Day.

“Yeah, that’s interesting. I’m a little surprised. Only because I guess in my mind and I’m not involved and I don’t talk to people who are about this. I talk to people who are, but I don’t talk to them about this. Creative. I would have expected…..I think that Cody would be on a different kind of arc as an individual as we’re leading into WrestleMania. I guess at some point soon after the first of the year will really be leading into it. But this may be a step in that journey. I mean, who knows what’s at the end of the rainbow, right? Who knows what WrestleMania is going to look like and more importantly, what the stories leading into it are ultimately going to look like? And perhaps Jey USO is going to be a component to that in that story that obviously is to some degree true. But to take Cody off that kind of individual arc surprised me just a little bit. It felt like a left turn when one wasn’t necessary. But it may be a left turn onto another highway to take us in a different direction, leading into WrestleMania. That’s what I believe to be true.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.